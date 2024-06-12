(Bloomberg) -- Saba Capital Management asked a judge to block BlackRock Inc. from using a tactic that Boaz Weinstein’s firm says allows the world’s largest asset manager to deny investors their rights to chose who will run one of its closed-end funds.

Saba contends that BlackRock is using a bylaw to keep un-elected trustees in their seats indefinitely, skirting a requirement under federal law that requires at least two-thirds of a board of an investment company to have been elected at an annual meeting of shareholders. Saba says the entire board of 10 trustees was appointed by BlackRock at the fund’s inception in 2021.

Mark Musico, a lawyer for Saba, asked US District Judge Margaret Garnett at a hearing Wednesday in Manhattan to issue an injunction against BlackRock.

‘Sore Loser’

“Saba is not just in here as a sore loser, Saba is in here to make sure shareholders can elect trustees as they are entitled to do,” Musico said.

Saba sued BlackRock in March, alleging the company’s ESG Capital Allocation Trust, which manages $1.9 billion in total assets, adopted a bylaw that makes it harder for newcomers seeking to serve as fund trustees by requiring challengers to win the votes of a majority of shareholders, while incumbent trustees who run unopposed must only garner a plurality of shares cast in the election.

The bylaw “virtually guarantees” that any elections will fail, as no candidates will be able to meet that threshold and the current trustees will remain as holdovers, Saba argues, citing the results of the last vote held in August 2023.

The suit is the latest move by Saba against the $250 billion closed-end fund industry and its largest issuers, which include BlackRock, Nuveen and Franklin Resources Inc. Weinstein’s firm generally focuses on funds trading at large discounts to the value of their assets and pushes money managers to boost returns through steps such as buying back shares and liquidating funds.

Financial Returns

Saba, which owns about 27% of the fund, at the same time announced the nomination of candidates for the boards of 10 BlackRock closed-end funds, contending they will improve the funds’ financial returns by closing the discount between the market price and the net asset value of the funds.

BlackRock has asked Garnett to throw out the case, saying it seeks an “unprecedented interpretation” of a 1940 law. A victory for Saba, BlackRock argued in a court filing, “would have sweeping effects across the closed-end fund industry, improperly federalize decades of state law regarding corporate internal affairs, and risk leaving millions of retail investors vulnerable to modern-day corporate raiders.”

Tariq Mundiya, a lawyer for BlackRock, told Garnett on Wednesday that the current slate of directors “were in fact elected and will serve until a successor is elected.” The attorney argued that Saba is attempting to use its influence to gain an advantage in the fund. Saba has known about the bylaw since it purchased shares in the fund in 2022, he said, and did nothing until it filed suit in March.

Mundiya said contested elections bring a potential change of control of the fund and that BlackRock wants to make sure that its investors are informed before they vote. The trustees are there to protect “all investors,” he said, not just entities like Saba that have the ability to sue.

‘Dramatic Change’

“When you have dramatic change on the table, you want a broad swath of shareholder support,” Mundiya said.

Weinstein has accused BlackRock of prioritizing the collection of fees over boosting returns for shareholders. His broader fight is centered around funds that buy income-producing assets, such as junk bonds or municipal debt, that have suffered from recent interest-rate hikes and led investors to seek exits.

Saba last year won a pair of separate legal battles against closed-end funds. A US court ruled in December that 11 funds, some managed by BlackRock, had illegally stripped Saba of votes when implementing rules limiting how many shares could be used for board elections.

Almost 70% of Saba’s $5.6 billion in equity assets were in closed-end fund positions as of December, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, more than twice as much in dollar terms as the same period last year.

‘Crush’ Rights

BlackRock last month said it would waive some management fees and increase distributions at some of its closed-end funds, just as Saba released a presentation arguing the company is responsible for “significant long-term underperformance” at 10 funds and trying “to crush shareholder rights.”

An influential proxy adviser, Institutional Shareholder Services, this week urged shareholders to reject Saba’s proposals to terminate BlackRock as the investment adviser of the California Municipal Income Trust and BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust, while recommending they support board nominees put forward by Saba for each fund.

Garnett said she would issue a decision as soon as possible.

The case is Saba Capital Master Fund Ltd. v. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust, 24-cv-01701, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.