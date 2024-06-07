(Bloomberg) -- A second member of the Philippine central bank’s policy-setting Monetary Board offered to resign amid an ongoing investigation into the presence of “ghost” employees at the institution, the Philippine Star reported on Saturday, citing an unidentified official at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Anita Linda Aquino recently submitted her resignation letter to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., according to the report. Neither Aquino nor Marcos’s office responded immediately to requests for comment.

Aquino previously worked at Standard Chartered Plc and Citigroup Inc., and was appointed to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ seven-member Monetary Board in July 2020 by former president Rodrigo Duterte. She became the first woman banker in Philippine central bank history to assume the position, according to the BSP’s website. Before joining the institution, she was chief of staff at the Department of Finance.

Star reported earlier this week that Monetary Board member Bruce Tolentino had submitted his resignation to Marcos. Both Aquino’s and Tolentino’s six-year terms were due to end in July 2026 and their resignations, if accepted by Marcos, would open two seats in the rate-setting panel for their uncompleted terms.

The BSP is currently investigating a whistleblower’s report that several staffers in the offices of two Monetary Board members had not been reporting for work for extended periods of time but were receiving salaries. Governor Eli Remolona said on Tuesday that the central bank acted as fast as it could on the issue and is reviewing the situation to prevent a recurrence.

--With assistance from Cliff Venzon.

