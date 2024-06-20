(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Shanghai-listed stocks closed below a key psychological level as concerns over China’s economic recovery and geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on sentiment.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index dropped 0.2% to below the 3,000 points level, the first time since late March. Kweichow Moutai Co. and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. were the biggest drags on the gauge.

Signs that the national team may have stepped in to shore up the market failed to halt the gauge’s drop below the key level. The Shanghai index has fallen more than 5% since a peak in May amid Beijing’s reluctance to step up stimulus efforts. Asia’s largest economy faces increasing growth pressures at home, while major trading partners are imposing tariffs and restrictions on a slew of key Chinese exports.

The index’s decline below the 3,000 level “indicates that the overly stringent policies introduced by the new China Securities Regulatory Commission head have shaken investor confidence and made investors panic in the short term,” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based Chanson & Co.

The securities regulator tightened scrutiny on the stock market by imposing a series of penalties on brokerages and banning major institutional investors from reducing equity holdings at the open and close of each trading day, among other measures.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped about 2% each.

(Updates with closing prices.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.