(Bloomberg) -- Solomon Partners has hired investment banker Whit Knier as a partner in its Healthcare Services group.

Knier will work closely with Karan Garg, the head of Healthcare Services, and will report to Jon Hammack, Solomon’s head of health care, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Previously at Harris Williams in Richmond, Virginia, Knier will continue to be based there, focusing on behavioral, veterinary and outsourced clinical services deals.

“We’re optimistic about a busier back end of the year and certainly into 2025,” Knier said in an interview. “It seems like the Fed is getting inflation under control — we might get a rate decrease at the end of the year. That’ll help drive some further stability in the market and even a pickup in M&A activity.”

At Harris Williams, Knier helped advise Levine Leichtman Capital Partners on the sale of Monte Nido & Affiliates to Revelstoke Capital Partners, as well as Alliance Animal Health on a growth investment from L Catterton.

Solomon Partners, founded by Wall Street veteran Peter J. Solomon, had historically focused on the retail industry but has been expanding into additional markets. It hired Hammack in 2021 to start a health-care practice, which has since expanded to more than 25 bankers.

