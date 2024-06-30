(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new cabinet, allocating ministerial posts to opposition politicians while retaining close ally Enoch Godongwana as finance minister, signaling continuity in his economic policies.

The announcement of the new executive followed more than a week of negotiations that ensued when the African National Congress invited its rivals to join a so-called government of national unity after losing its parliamentary majority in May 29 elections. Almost a dozen parties accepted the offer and agreed to back Ramaphosa’s reappointment as president in exchange for being allocated other posts.

The new administration is under pressure to tackle state ineptitude, power shortages and logistics snarlups that have curtailed economic growth and investment, and fueled already sky-high unemployment.

“The establishment of the government of national unity in its current form is unprecedented in the history of our democracy,” Ramaphosa said in a televised address on Sunday. “The incoming government will prioritize inclusive and sustainable economic growth and the creation of a more just society by tackling poverty and inequality, as well as unemployment.”

The rand gained 0.9% as of 11:33 p.m. in Johannesburg. The nation’s benchmark stock index has risen 3.3% since the election on expectations that the inclusion of business-friendly parties in the government will add impetus to reforms Ramaphosa has already initiated to kickstart economic growth.

John Steenhuisen, the leader of the Democratic Alliance which polled the second-most votes in the election, was named minister of agriculture. Six of the cabinet members are from his party.

Velenkosini Hlabisa, the leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party that finished fifth in the elections, was appointed cooperative governance minister.

Ramaphosa has had to walk a tightrope balancing demands from within his own party, its labor union and communist allies to retain control of key portfolios, and those of the new participants in the government who insisted that they not be relegated to secondary roles. The ANC will have 22 members in the cabinet.

“The markets are likely to respond positively as they digest the new mix of Cabinet appointments,” Raymond Parsons, a professor at the North-West University Business School, said in emailed statement. The government must “expedite the implementation of necessary economic reforms, as the overall election message was a clear instruction to deliver.”

While Ramaphosa had previously said he would reduce the size of his executive, he failed to make good on that pledge because he needed to accommodate both powerful ANC leaders and its new partners.

Sign up here for the twice-weekly Next Africa newsletter

Other key appointments in the cabinet include:

Paul Mashatile remains deputy president.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is minister for energy and electricity

Gwede Mantashe is mineral and petroleum resources minister after the energy portfolio was combined with electricity

Former Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is appointed foreign minister

ANC lawmaker Parks Tau become trade minister

The DA’s Leon Schreiber becomes the home affairs minister

DA lawmaker Ashor Sarupen becomes a second deputy finance minister

Former Environment Minister Barbara Creecy moves to the transport portfolio

You can follow Bloomberg’s reporting on Africa on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

--With assistance from Rene Vollgraaff, Monique Vanek and Mike Cohen.

(Updates to add analyst’s comment in ninth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.