(Bloomberg) -- South Africa, which recently recorded its first mpox fatality, is scrambling to get vaccine supplies, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said.

A cousin of the smallpox virus, mpox has for years been mostly confined to developing countries, though it spread across Europe and the US in 2022. Africa, the only continent where the infectious disease is endemic, has struggled to get vaccines.

South Africa is now trying to source inoculations from World Health Organization member countries with excess stockpiles, as well as from international vaccine alliance Gavi. These supplies will be donations, Phaahla said. Smallpox vaccine Imvanex, made by Bavarian Nordic A/S, has shown effectiveness against mpox, previously known as monkeypox.

“In a matter of days and weeks, this should materialize,” the minister said. “One death is too many, especially from a preventable and manageable disease.”

A large proportion of cases globally have been among men who’ve had sex with other men, and many have occurred within sexual networks, though anyone can contract the disease. There is particular risk for those who also have untreated HIV infections.

The pathogen typically causes flu-like symptoms, followed by a rash that frequently starts on the face and spreads down the body. The illness often lasts for two weeks to a month.

South Africa has had five laboratory-confirmed cases in the past month that appear to have been acquired locally, and one death on June 10. All cases have been in immunity-compromised individuals, Phaahla said, in a country with the world’s largest HIV epidemic.

Sequencing of three of the cases found the same strain that began to spread globally in 2022.

While there is no registered treatment for mpox in South Africa, the health department obtained approval for antiviral Tecovirimat on a compassionate-use basis for the five known patients. It also plans to build a stockpile of the treatment in case of a wider outbreak.

Although the WHO says that mpox is no longer a global health emergency, Phaahla said action is still needed to eradicate the disease.

“We can prevent further spread of this infectious disease if those with suspected symptoms or who were in contact with known patients present themselves at health-care facilities,” the minister said.

