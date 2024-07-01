(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s inflation slowed more than expected ahead of a key central bank meeting, offering more evidence that price pressure is easing in a path that may allow policymakers to soften their restrictive policy settings in coming months.

Consumer price growth eased to 2.4% from a year earlier, the slowest pace since July last year and marking a deceleration from 2.7% in May, according to data released by the statistics office on Tuesday. The latest reading was below the lowest projection by economists in a Bloomberg survey that had a median forecast of 2.6%.

Price pressure excluding food and energy also stayed stable, with the core gauge rising 2.2% from a year earlier, the same as in May. Core inflation has slowed or been flat every month since March last year.

The data come a little more than a week before the Bank of Korea holds a meeting to map out a clearer course for its benchmark interest rate that stands at 3.5%, a level it characterizes as restrictive. The central bank has said it might consider easing policy should authorities gain confidence prices will cool as expected.

The extent to which inflation moves toward the BOK’s target of 2% will be a key factor as the central bank mulls the timing for a potential interest rate cut. Governor Rhee Chang-yong last month called for a balanced approach in considering a pivot, invoking a Latin expression Festina Lente to convey the importance of balancing urgency with diligence.

A growing number of economists is betting a pivot could come as early as August as inflation moves largely in line with BOK forecasts.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“With headline inflation now below 2.5% and closer to the central bank’s 2% target, concern about won weakness is the remaining hurdle. We expect the BOK to start reducing its key rate in August, barring a drop in the currency or signals from the Federal Reserve that might raise risks to the won.”

— Hyosung Kwon, economist

While the inflation rate coming down to the mid-2% level is “positive,” it’s still necessary to see if price pressure will continue to converge toward the target, the BOK said in a statement following the data. Uncertainties linger over international oil prices, weather conditions and public utility charges, it said.

For now, a continued export rally led by semiconductors and automobiles is giving the central bank confidence the economy can withstand its current restrictive policy settings. Also, the won remains among the currencies that have lost the most this year against the dollar. If authorities moved too quickly to reduce rates, it could spur further currency depreciation, raising the costs of imported raw materials, food and energy.

“Inflation is slowing faster than thought, but policymakers will also have to consider from the perspective of foreign exchange markets,” KB Securities economist Gweon Heejin said.

Gweon added the trickle-down effect from exports to domestic consumption remains weak, a view that jibes with the BOK assertion that a faster economic expansion won’t necessarily lead to stronger consumer-price pressure. She expects the BOK to embark on a pivot after the Federal Reserve moves in that direction potentially as early as in September.

At the same time, policymakers are concerned about being too slow to lower rates as credit risks in the construction industry continue to cast a shadow over the economic outlook. Meantime, private consumption also remains lackluster, with retail sales growth having slowed for a third straight month in May.

“The risks of a too-early shift include delayed convergence of inflation to the target, increased FX rate volatility, and a re-acceleration of household leverage growth,” JPMorgan Chase Bank economist Seok Gil Park wrote in a note before the data release. “Conversely, the risks of a too-late shift include a widening gap between robust exports and softer domestic demand, as well as financial market instability likely due to delinquencies in real estate market-related leverages.”

The BOK is expected to stand pat at its next decision on July 11, with focus falling on any fresh hints about the timing of a shift toward monetary easing. When it last met in May, the board unanimously held the benchmark rate unchanged at 3.5%, a level that has been maintained since January last year.

At its last meeting, the BOK also maintained its inflation forecast for 2024 at 2.6% while raising the economic growth forecast to 2.5% from 2.1%. The revision of the GDP forecast reflected a first-quarter expansion that was faster than expected, with demand from the US providing a key source of momentum at a time when China is struggling to rebound economically.

While China’s central bank is attempting to support the economy, the Federal Reserve is staying cautious about prospects for policy loosening. The US monetary trajectory is a key factor the BOK is monitoring as South Korean officials remain wary of rate differentials between the two nations.

Tuesday’s inflation report showed South Korea’s food and non-alcoholic beverages saw a price rise of 3.8% from a year earlier in June. The prices of clothes and shoes increased 2.6%. Utility costs rose 1.2% and the prices of transportation increased 3.9%. Communications costs edged up 0.3%.

