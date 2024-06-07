(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s savings banks including CaixaBank SA and Unicaja Banco SA have spent about €18 billion ($19.5 billion) to comply with regulation over the past five years, according to a lobby group that’s advocating for a reduction.

The expenses, which are tallied in a report currently being prepared by the Spanish Confederation of Savings Banks, or CECA, reflect salaries for regulatory staff, taxes as well as contributions to the European Union’s bank resolution fund SRF and deposit insurance schemes, according to people familiar with the matter.

The SRF payments have effectively come to an end this year after the fund reached its target level.

Excluding taxes, CECA estimates that the costs averaged about €2 billion per year through the period, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing the unpublished information. The calculations in the report aren’t final, the people said.

The CECA report, which doesn’t cover the country’s largest banks, underscores the regulatory burden for Europe’s lenders. Executives have long lobbied for a reduction, saying capital cushions built up after the financial crisis shield them in times of stress. By contrast, regulators point to last year’s demise of Credit Suisse and of various regional lenders in the US as evidence that the risk of sudden bank crises remains real.

CECA’s members account for 28% of the assets in Spain’s financial system, according to its latest annual report. It doesn’t include the country’s two biggest lenders by total assets, Banco Santander SA and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA.

A CECA representative declined to comment.

