(Bloomberg) -- About 116 people were killed in a stampede at an over-crowded religious event in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, according to a government official.

The latest death toll includes seven children and a man, while all the rest were women devotees attending the religious gathering, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh told reporters at the incident site in Pulrai village of Hathras district. As many as 72 bodies have been identified, he said.

Several of the injured people have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has directed district officials to speed up relief work, according to a post by his office on X. He also ordered a probe into the incident.

Stampedes during mass gatherings occur regularly at religious festivals in the world’s most populous nation. Tuesday’s incident, however, is one of the deadliest in decades. In September 2008, at least 147 people died at a temple in Jodhpur in the western state of Rajasthan a month after 145 people, including 30 children, died in Himachal Pradesh, in India’s north, as a landslide prompted pilgrims to flee a hilltop shrine. In 2013, at least 111 were killed in a stampede near a temple in central India’s Madhya Pradesh.

Tuesday’s stampede took place after the crowd, which was much higher than the permitted 80,000, rushed toward the preacher to seek blessings. Television and social media images showed bodies strewn at the site of the incident and outside hospitals.

“I express my condolences to those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a speech in parliament in New Delhi. “The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work under the supervision of the state government.”

