(Bloomberg) -- Starboard Value lost a legal fight to block Autodesk Inc. from holding a board vote next month, which may mean the activist investor won’t be able to run its own candidates to replace directors following an accounting probe at the software company.

Delaware Chancery Court Judge Paul Fioravanti concluded Thursday that Starboard couldn’t show it would be irreparably harmed if the vote went forward without its candidates. Autodesk argued Starboard, which holds a $500 million stake, missed a March deadline for nominating board candidates.

The ruling sets the stage for a legal battle over Starboard’s claim that Autodesk executives failed to properly disclose internal operational problems before the deadline for director nominations. Starboard sued Autodesk June 17 in Delaware.

Failing to disclose the accounting questions until after the nominating window closed in March was a “transparent effort” to stymie challenges to the 11-member board’s reelection, Paul Rappaport, Starboard’s attorney, argued Thursday.

Representatives of Starboard couldn’t immediately comment on the judge’s ruling. Autodesk said it will press ahead with the July 16 annual meeting and vote. “Autodesk is always open to input from its investors and remains focused on delivering sustainable stockholder value,” the company said in a release.

In early April, the engineering software maker delayed its annual financial disclosures and opened an internal review of its accounting processes tied to free-cash flow and operating margins. The weeks-long delay stirred investor anxiety and led to several shareholder suits. Earlier this year, Autodesk said it provided documents to US Securities and Exchange Commission and the US Justice Department about the accounting issues.

Starboard — run by Chief Executive Officer Jeff Smith — criticized Autodesk for hiding the accounting probe until the nominations deadline. “Manipulating corporate governance and disclosure obligations to give stockholders only one choice of directors effectively gives them no choice at all,” the activist investor said in its suit.

Autodesk said it did nothing wrong. Company attorneys told the judge Thursday it had complied with federal securities laws in disclosing the accounting questions from regulators. Starboard’s “tenuous claims” didn’t warrant delaying the company’s annual meeting and vote, said Brad Sorrels, one of Autodesk’s attorneys.

“Starboard is seeking to leverage a now-completed internal investigation that resulted in no financial restatement as a pretext for re-opening” board nominations, Autodesk said earlier this week in a statement.

Autodesk makes industrial design and operation software, serving the construction and manufacturing industries.

The case is Starboard Value v. Autodesk, 2024-0659, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

