(Bloomberg) -- Swedish bio-pharmaceutical firm Cinclus Pharma Holding AB fell sharply on its first day of trading in Stockholm, in a blow to what was previously one of Europe’s most active listings markets.

The first initial public offering by a health-care company on Sweden’s main stock market since 2019, Cinclus shares slumped as much as 16%. The firm raised 715 million kronor ($68 million) in the fully-subscribed IPO, less than its intended 787 million kronor.

Volumes in Sweden’s IPO market remain way off the pace seen during the blowout year of 2021. A widening valuation gap between companies eyeing public markets, and buyers, is a key factor, according to Per-Anders Tammerlov, CEO of financial adviser Mangold AB.

Confidence has been eroded as retail investors — a major source of capital for smaller stocks in Sweden — have recently been burned, with stocks such as indoor climate firm Nibe Industrier AB and video game developer Embracer AB slumping this year.

“What we really need is for a couple larger firms to pull off decent initial offerings, followed by few midcaps doing the same — then risk appetite might return to the small caps,” Tammerlov said.

Cinclus said it aims to use proceeds from the IPO to fund the first phase 3 program development of its product for treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. Cornerstone investors include Trill Impact Ventures Pharma 1 AB and the Swedish state-run pension fund AP4.

Cinclus’ debut is the second-largest in Stockholm in 2024, after retail property landlord Prisma Properties AB made its way to market this month with a $147 million offering.

