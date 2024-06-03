Here are five things you need to know this morning:

Roaring Kitty roars anew: After an uncharacteristic lack of volatility last week, shares in GameStop are popping again this morning after meme stock oracle Keith “Roaring Kitty” Gill posted a screenshot to the WallStreetBets subreddit this weekend, indicating he has 5 million shares in the company, and call options for 120,000 more. That total price tag of his stake is at least US$115 million, although that was before the stock started rocketing higher premarket today. Gill is basically the man who started the GameStop story in the first place back in 2021, so, as tends to happen on these days, other meme stocks including AMC, Beyond Meat, BlackBerry and others are also along for the ride. Brace yourself for more meme stock hijinx on markets today.

Rate cuts coming as soon as this week: While the U.S. central bank still seems months away from making any moves, this week could be the one in which long-rumoured rate cuts start coming into place elsewhere. The Bank of Canada is set to meet on Wednesday, and pricing in the swaps market implies the odds of a cut are better than 80 per cent. The next day, the European Central Bank is also set to announce its next rate policy, and traders are expecting the first cut in the cycle. A modest 25-point cut is expected, and the central bank is expected to proceed cautiously on the way down, as are many other central banks around the world. “The first cut is a given but ‘data dependency’ remains thereafter,” analysts at BNP Paribas said.

Laurentian Bank slashes Toronto office space footprint: Other Bay Street banks may still be trying to compel more of their staff to come into the office more often, but Laurentian Bank has signalled its plans quite clearly by slashing its Toronto office footprint by two-thirds. The Montreal-based lender occupies three floors of a Toronto office tower, but two of them are only about 20 per cent full on any given day, Bloomberg reports. So the lender is hoping to save $5 million a year by ending its lease on them. “For us, hybrid work actually works,” Eric Provost told Bloomberg in an interview. The moves will not have any impact on the lender’s more extensive real estate footprint in Montreal and Burlington, Ont.

Air Canada pilots seek conciliator in talks with airline: We are still several months away from any sort of work stoppage, should things go that way, but talks between Air Canada and its pilots union don’t seem to be going well. The Air Line Pilots Association, which represents 5,000 Air Canada pilots, has been negotiating with the airline for more than a year, including six months of voluntary mediation. “Unfortunately, Air Canada continues to undervalue your contributions to the success of this airline,” the union said in a video message to its members this weekend. While headway has been made on a number of issues, the two sides remain far apart, so the union is walking away from talks as of June 15. The Canada Labour Code stipulates the Minister of Labour has up to 15 days to appoint a conciliator, after which a 60-day period of talks begin. If no deal is reached in the talks, there’s a 21-day cooling-off period before the union could be in a position to strike. Back of the napkin math suggests that takes us to about September.

Oil steady as OPEC+ announces new production plans: A summit of leaders of the oil cartel known as OPEC met in Vienna this weekend, and rolled out a timetable for production moving forward that tells us a lot about which way they see things headed. The oil producing nations have been voluntarily reducing production for months now, with the aim and pushing up prices. While the cartel has agreed to keep those cuts in place through the third quarter, it will begin to unwind them starting as soon as October — even as an entirely different set of curbs will be in place well into 2025. Exactly what the news means for the market depends on your perspective, so it’s perhaps fitting that the reaction in oil prices was not very much, with prices for both Brent and WTI mostly unchanged this morning.