(Bloomberg) -- UK companies expect wage growth to cool and to raise their own prices by the least in about 2 1/2 years, adding to hopes that underlying inflationary pressures are still in retreat.

A Bank of England survey of chief financial officers found that they expect to increase prices by 3.9% over the next 12 months in data for the three months to May. It was down slightly from 4% and the lowest since September 2021.

Firms’ expectations for wage growth also took another step down despite rapid pay increases concerning BOE rate-setters. Data for the three months to May showed they expect wages to rise 4.5% over the next 12 months, down from 4.8% previously.

The figures may give the BOE more confidence that underlying price pressures are still coming down after stubbornly high wage growth and services inflation in recent data. While headline inflation is close to the BOE’s 2% target, a tight jobs market and high services price growth have dashed bets on the central bank starting to cut rates later this month.

The BOE said companies’ one-year ahead inflation expectations were unchanged at 2.9% in data for the single month of May.

