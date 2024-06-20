(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s financial watchdog has launched its first ever investigation of a company on climate-related grounds.

The Financial Conduct Authority, which didn’t identify the company by name, made its probe known in response to a freedom of information request filed by ClientEarth, a nonprofit that successfully sued the UK government over its climate stance in 2022. The FCA said the case was opened in July last year.

“We can confirm that one enforcement investigation has been opened in relation to climate related issues,” the FCA wrote in its response to the request for information sent to ClientEarth and seen by Bloomberg. The investigation “was not undertaken in cooperation with overseas regulators,” the regulator said.

A spokesperson for the FCA declined to comment. The watchdog told the government’s treasury sub-committee on financial services regulations back in May that there was one open “ESG related” case it was looking into. In its response to ClientEarth, the regulator said there are currently seven full-time employees working on the investigation.

The FCA has found itself at the center of a heated debate in the UK, amid pressure from climate activists to “name and shame” companies suspected of greenwashing. Business groups and conservative lawmakers, meanwhile, warn that such a practice would risk exposing companies to reputational damage, even if they’ve done nothing wrong. UK law firm Linklaters estimates that about two-thirds of FCA investigations are currently closed without action.

How the FCA treats climate claims is of growing relevance after the watchdog introduced one of the world’s most comprehensive anti-greenwashing regulations at the end of May. Firms are being advised by their lawyers and consultants to urgently review all green claims across client-facing platforms, as market participants try to avoid being caught out.

Megan Clay, a lawyer at ClientEarth, said the FCA’s decision to open an investigation shows that “progress is being made,” but added that she wants to see the regulator go even further.

In its response to ClientEarth, the FCA said it refrained from identifying the name or type of company under investigation because doing so “would be likely to prejudice the exercise by the FCA of its regulatory functions under” the Financial Services and Markets Act.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.