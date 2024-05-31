(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary agreement to unseal a $2.2 billion chunk of a four-year loan to help cover the war-torn country’s budget.

The staff-level agreement, which still requires approval by the IMF’s board, comes at the completion of the fourth review of the overall $15.6 billion IMF aid package, the fund said in a statement Friday following talks in Kyiv and Warsaw.

“Performance under the program has remained strong despite the challenges of the war,” Gavin Gray, the IMF mission chief to Ukraine, said in the statement. “However, risks are high and rising as the war continues, and the outlook for the remainder of the year remains highly uncertain.”

The fund’s review of the Ukrainian economy and financial sector included fiscal policies and reforms, risks from state-owned entities and the energy sector, and the country’s debt load.

Ukraine’s two-year freeze on $21 billion debt payments, agreed in the summer of 2022, is set to expire Aug. 1.

“The authorities are making progress toward a commercial external debt restructuring on terms consistent with the program,” Gray said.

IMF staff told investors in April that any debt rework would take into account two scenarios — a baseline case, in which the war with Russia ends more quickly and the economy rebounds, and a downside scenario involving a prolonged conflict that drags on growth.

