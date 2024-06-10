(Bloomberg) -- After searching for more than three years to purchase a football agency, United Talent Agency has acquired Representatives of Outstanding Footballers in its bid to expand into the sport.

Roof, as the agency is known, will continue to operate under its own name and its founding leadership team will become shareholders in UTA, according to a statement. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“There is no greater priority within the organization than in sports,” UTA Chief Operating Officer Andrew Thau said in an interview.

Sports agencies have been looking further afield for deal opportunities as a wider number of sports increase in global popularity. UTA has sealed a number of deals in recent years, while Excel Sports Management acquired Rep 1 Football in late 2023, and the Octagon agency has acquired both Prosport Rugby and Global Cricket Management.

With offices in Munich, London and Madrid, Roof represents about 130 players and around 20 coaches across the main European leagues. Roof’s standout names include Marc-André ter Stegen, Sadio Mané and Kai Havertz.

Roof will work with Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports Group on football clients internationally.

Paul, Klutch’s founder and CEO, has been head of UTA Sports since since 2019 after UTA bought an equity stake in Klutch. Paul now runs UTA Sports alongside Thau.

UTA Sports has been expanding through a series of deals in recent years. In May 2023, Klutch bought Elite Athlete Management and in December acquired Rep 1 Baseball, adding to a long list of star athlete clients that include LeBron James, Jalen Hurts, Draymond Green, A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray.

“There is so much opportunity for European football players globally and also American athletes in Europe,” said James in a statement. James was Paul’s first client at Klutch Sports and the two are also part of an investment firm called LRMR Ventures.

The US is hosting a number of major global sporting events in the coming years including the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

“We have so many players on the men’s and women’s side that are going to be involved in the Olympics and when you add Roof to our business it enlarges everything,” Paul said.

