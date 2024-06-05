(Bloomberg) -- The yen weakened by the most in more than a month, snapping a two-day advances against the dollar as US economic data propelled the greenback higher.

Japan’s currency dropped as much as 1% to 156.48 per dollar on Wednesday, the biggest intraday decline since May 2. The yen, which had been grinding weaker earlier in the session, extended losses as a reading of the ISM’s business activity index in the US boosted the dollar.

“The trend for USD/JPY still hinges on key US data,” Yusuke Miyairi, a currency strategist at Nomura International Plc. said earlier on Wednesday. “A catalyst is still needed for the market to continue unwinding carry trade positions, which in the near-term could be the US non-farm payrolls this Friday.”

The decline is a sign that efforts by Japanese authorities to stem the yen’s slide has so far had a limited impact. Japan’s finance minister defended the government’s record intervention in the currency market, saying “it had a certain effect.” The ministry disclosed figures that indicate it spent ¥9.8 trillion ($62.7 billion) to prop up the yen between April 26 and May 29.

Instead, the rate gap between the US and Japan has continued weighing on the yen, with traders on alert for any indications that the Federal Reserve will be able to lower interest rates this year.

The yen was the worst-performing Group-of-10 currency relative to the dollar on Wednesday, followed by the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar. The Japanese currency has weakened nearly 10% this year versus the greenback.

“USD/JPY will always remain a beach ball held under water — can’t keep it down for long,” said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. He expects the pair to linger in a range of 155 to 160 “for a while.”

--With assistance from Carter Johnson.

(Adds comments, details throughout.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.