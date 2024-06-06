(Bloomberg) -- Claiming victory despite a massive electoral setback, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised on Tuesday night to make India a key actor on the world stage on everything from trade to climate change. “A strong India will give strength to the world,” he said.

But his Bharatiya Janata Party’s loss of its parliamentary majority leaves him with a weakened coalition government with less room to maneuver, including when it comes to foreign affairs. The result is likely to be an India that is more measured and less brazen on the global stage, if also more predictable as a foreign partner.

That should be welcome news to the US. Washington has taken pains to cultivate India as an economic partner, a link to the so-called Global South nations and a counterweight to a rising China. In doing so, it has tolerated India’s democratic backsliding at home and adventurism overseas, extending to allegations that Indian officials were involved in a murder-for-hire plot on its own soil. The government behind those actions has now been humbled at the polls and must answer to coalition partners.

“It’s almost a best-case scenario to have continuity in government, but also a government with a reduced majority that will have to put more effort into consensus building — into perhaps being less inclined to do its own thing because it can,” said Navdeep Suri, a retired diplomat with nearly four decades in the Indian Foreign Service.

“I think democracies overseas in Europe, in the US, in Japan probably will appreciate this,” he said.

Few expect India’s overall trajectory to change: Another five years of Modi in charge should keep India on its course as a rising global power — a country with a newfound swagger on the world stage, and one that is fully aware of its increased leverage and economic clout at a time of a weakening Western-dominated order.

India’s importance remains underpinned by an economy projected to grow 9% by the end of the decade, putting it on course to eclipse China as a driver of global growth even as it remains considerably smaller in size. Tech giants like Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. and Micron Technology Inc. are expanding in India as companies look to diversify their supply chains. Foreign leaders and business groups have extended congratulations to Modi on a third straight election victory.

While the US has sought to pull India further into its orbit — it’s a member of a key US-led regional grouping and defense ties have strengthened in recent years — New Delhi will continue to maintain strategic autonomy in line with its non-aligned stance stretching back to independence. Key elements of Modi’s party and the Indian bureaucracy remain wary of getting too close to the US, and New Delhi has walked a middle path on key global disputes — refusing to take a strong stance on the war in Gaza, and keeping up its friendly ties with Russia, an essential provider of weapons and fuel.

“India will always be skeptical of US power, because US power is global and India some day would like to be a global actor,” said Rohan Mukherjee, an assistant professor at the London School of Economics and author of Ascending Order, a book on how emerging powers navigate the international order. “It has to carve out enough space for itself so that it’s not just a follower of the US.”

But Modi’s India has also been marked by an assertiveness that has rankled partners, neighbors and rivals, with the BJP using its political dominance to ram through contentious policies. An emblematic example: the scrapping of autonomy for the contested northern region of Jammu and Kashmir, sped through the previous BJP-controlled parliament after its 2019 landslide victory, enraging its rival Pakistan, which also claims the region.

The allegations that Modi’s government was running murder-for-hire plots in Canada and the US, meanwhile, stem from its campaign against Sikh separatists deemed terrorists by Modi’s administration. The tepid response by the Biden administration to those allegations underscored the lengths of its tolerance to preserve a partnership the US president has called “among the most consequential in the world.”

Chietigj Bajpaee, senior research fellow for South Asia at Chatham House in the UK, said the assertive foreign policy actions under Modi can be seen as a global extension of the ruling party’s Hindu-nationalist ideology, which views India as a “civilizational state” with the historical legitimacy to play by its own rules.

“It believes that because of its civilizational status, it can be exempt from global norms,” he said.

That attitude might get a recalibration — particularly in a coalition government comprised of regional and caste-based parties with varied and shaky allegiances. Allies he’ll need to rely on, like the Janata Dal (United) party and Telugu Desam Party, draw backing from significant numbers of minorities.

“None of these parties are anti-Muslim,” said Subir Sinha, director of the SOAS South Asia Institute in London. “Those are the weak links in the coalition.”

Modi routinely portrays himself as a historical leader pulling India out of its colonial past, and his administration has fiercely rebutted Western criticism of its record on human rights and democracy. After Germany called out the arrest of an opposition politician on the eve of the elections, India summoned one of its diplomats in New Delhi for admonishment. It lashed out at the US following similar remarks.

A more restrained third Modi term could also bring a rapprochement with old rivals, in particular China. A fence-mending with India’s northern neighbor and one of its largest trading partners would de-escalate tensions that spiraled into border clashes in 2020 and 2021. China joined other countries on Wednesday in congratulating Modi on his electoral win, saying it was “ready to work” with India with “a view to the future.”

Any such move could potentially test India’s relationship with the US, which has spent years wooing New Delhi as a part of its “Indo-Pacific” strategy, in the hopes that it ties up Chinese troops on its border in any conflict over Taiwan. China “made protests” over a social-media post by Modi on Wednesday where he wrote that he looked forward to “closer ties” with Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.

Even as India’s voters rebuked Modi Tuesday over his strident rhetoric and neglect of the country’s poor, what remains indisputable is that the country’s rising global stature has been an important pillar of Modi’s popularity among his supporters. While US voters are thought to give little weight to foreign policy in their estimation of their leaders, Indians have applauded Modi’s championing of their country on the world stage. Next week, he’ll be in Italy at the annual G-7 summit of major economies, allowing him to rub shoulders with Biden and other Western leaders, showcasing again his country’s growing importance.

“He’s not just a leader for India,” said Raguram Kumar, a 31-year-old carpenter who spent the election volunteering for the BJP in the traditionally hostile southern state of Tamil Nadu. “He is a world leader too.”

