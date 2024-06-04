(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi stocks are lagging global peers as companies tied to a powerful royal drag down the index after supporting it for several years.

The benchmark FTSE ADX General Index has dropped every single month of 2024 so far, putting it on track for a second year of losses and the worst annual performance since 2011.

That’s a massive reversal from the bull run between early 2020 and late 2022, when the emirate’s stocks soared amid a rally fueled by companies tied to the Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan — one of Abu Dhabi’s two deputy rulers, national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates and brother to its president. The sheikh’s companies or those he oversees have a weighting of at least 66% on the benchmark.

The gauge has dropped about 7% this year so far, underperforming the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and all regional peers except Qatar. Emirates Telecommunications Group Co. is the biggest drag on the index. It’s followed by Alpha Dhabi Holding, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Multiply Group and Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. — all of which are firms linked to Sheikh Tahnoon.

The UAE stock market has rapidly expanded since 2020 amid a rush of initial public offerings — mostly sold to local investors — and led by companies tied to Sheikh Tahnoon.

Local Ownership

The royal is chairman of First Abu Dhabi Bank and International Holding Co, the biggest public company in the UAE which is up more than 400-fold since 2019. Alpha Dhabi and Multiply are units of IHC. Multiply owns a stake in Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., widely known as Taqa. UAE nationals own about 70% to 100% of these companies.

“After a euphoric last couple of years in the Abu Dhabi stock market, driven mainly by local investors, there has been a lack of follow through in 2024 by foreign investors, who may be more reticent about investing in companies with significant cross shareholdings,” said Hasnain Malik, the head of equity strategy research at Tellimer in Dubai.

IPOs have slowed in Abu Dhabi after a busy three years for listings, which have become a near surefire way to make money, especially in the early days of trading.

“Weak corporate governance has undermined investor confidence, where many new listings lack a long track record, and assets were restructured just before their IPOs,” said Marwan Haddad, managing director and lead portfolio manager for MENA equities at Azimut. “The absence of a robust institutional investor process and abrupt listings without prior investor education have further weakened the market.”

Christian Ghandour, senior portfolio manager at Al Dhabi Capital, also said IPOs and secondary placements, like those from Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., have played a role in draining liquidity from the equity market.

Abu Dhabi’s first offering of 2024 is coming from Alef Education, which is set to raise $515 million.

Meanwhile, concerns about mounting geopolitical tensions in the region as well as fears of higher-for-longer interest rates have weighed on sentiment across Gulf stocks generally.

‘Dearth of Data’

Those looking to invest in the market might struggle finding enough research about the emirate’s biggest names. No analysts tracked by Bloomberg cover stocks like IHC or Multiply. At the same time, IHC and Alpha Dhabi are not included in the widely-tracked MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

“The dearth of data and analyst coverage, coupled with poor management communication, has limited participation to retail and family offices based in Abu Dhabi,” Azimut’s Haddad said.

The losses in Abu Dhabi and its neighboring Dubai reduced the market capitalization of stocks listed in the United Arab Emirates to $900 billion from nearly $1 trillion back in September, a distinction the ruling family had long coveted.

