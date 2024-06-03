(Bloomberg) -- Pemberton Asset Management is raising at least $1 billion along with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to back private equity firms with a niche form of lending.

The new strategy will focus on net asset value financing and will provide buyout firms with capital that will help them increase their commitments or do bolt-on acquisitions, Pemberton said in a statement. ADIA will anchor the strategy, which is expected to close in the coming weeks.

NAV financing is, at times, considered a controversial form of financing because it lets managers layer more leverage on their funds late in their cycle. The borrowing comes on top of loans taken out by many managers when they first acquire a company for their funds.

That Pemberton, one of Europe’s largest private-credit investors, and ADIA, as the Abu Dhabi wealth fund is known, are putting together such a strategy provides validation for the style of lending, which is largely executed in two ways: loans against the net asset value of a portfolio and preferred equity.

“This anchor commitment from ADIA is an indicator that NAV financing is becoming a standalone institutional asset class,” Thomas Doyle, partner and head of strategic financing at Pemberton, said in a statement.

Sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East have become a driving force behind the breakneck growth in the private credit market, even as higher interest rates have started to put pressure on borrowers.

Mubadala Investment Co. and Ares Management Corp. said in December they would partner with Aldar Properties on a $1 billion private credit fund to invest in real estate across the UK and Europe. ADIA is also backing a private credit tie-up between Barclays Plc and AGL Credit Management.

NAV loans have grown in popularity in recent years as a way for private equity firms to raise cash as traditional sources of financing — such as selling portfolio firms or leveraged loans — have become harder to access. The value of NAV loans is typically less than 25% of the assets the firm is borrowing against, which is generally considered a low loan-to-value ratio.

Symon Drake-Brockman, the veteran debt banker who founded Pemberton in 2011, said the fact that that ADIA, one of the largest backers of private equity firms globally, is anchoring the strategy is proof that NAV loans are on their way to becoming a key financing tool in private markets.

“Some of the perception around NAV financing is misaligned — any new asset class, when it starts, there’s always a lot of skeptics in the process,” Drake-Brockman, who’s managing partner for Pemberton, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “NAV financing brings in the opportunity for those private equity firms to differentiate their financing structures.”

Pemberton is majority owned by its partners and has backing from UK insurer Legal & General Group Plc. It has nine offices in Europe and one in the Middle East and invests across a range of credit securities, including senior loans, mid-market debt and collateralized loan obligations.

In 2022, Drake-Brockman said he wanted Pemberton to become a $50 billion asset manager within five years in order to plug an emerging lending gap being created by banks in the region. The company remains on track to achieve that goal in the coming years, Drake-Brockman said on Monday.

The firm, which mainly provides funding for mid-market buyouts, has an existing NAV financing strategy. The company is one of a number of credit investors that have stepped in to finance private equity firms, or general partners, in choppy markets as banks pull back on lending.

“NAV Financing is one of the fastest growing asset classes in private credit and we are confident Pemberton’s new strategy will prove attractive to a broad range of GPs,” Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, executive director of the private equities department at ADIA, said in the statement.

