(Bloomberg) -- Covestro AG is close to granting Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. access to in-depth due diligence in expectation of an improved takeover bid, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling fresh impetus for the talks between both parties after negotiations have been dragging on for a year.

The German company plans to hold a supervisory board meeting Wednesday to discuss the issue, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Both firms made progress in recent weeks hashing out key aspects of a combination, according to the people.

Adnoc has signaled it may slightly sweeten its latest non-binding offer of €60 per share — equivalent to €11.3 billion ($12 billion) — should the due diligence go well, the people said.

Covestro shares jumped as much as 7.6% and were trading 6.7% higher as of 10:48 a.m. in Frankfurt, giving the company a market capitalization of about €9.8 billion.

The in-depth due diligence, if granted, will likely take place this month and any potential bump would only come in July, some of the people said. Covestro is hoping that it may lead Adnoc to sweeten its bid by around €1 or €2 per share, according to one of the people.

Such a step would break an impasse after Adnoc’s most recent bid failed to win over some parts of Covestro’s supervisory board, which refused to give the Abu Dhabi-based energy giant access to core parts of the data room, people familiar with the matter said late last year.

To work around the deadlock, Covestro responded to hundreds of questions about its operations Adnoc had asked for, Bloomberg News reported earlier this year. But with the lack of tangible progress to getting a deal done, Covestro’s share price has declined since, increasing pressure on the firm’s management.

A representative for Adnoc declined to comment. A spokesperson for Covestro said the company is in ongoing discussions with Adnoc “in accordance with our constructive and open-minded manner and in the interests of our company, our shareholders interests of our company, our shareholders and all other stakeholders.”

“As usual, the progress and outcome and the outcome of such discussions will depend on the ability of both parties to agree to agree on issues where they have differing views,” the spokesperson said. “We will continue to report on the outcome of our discussions.”

The Betaville blog wrote earlier about speculation that Adnoc has been speaking to lenders about a debt financing package, citing market gossip. It didn’t provide any further details.

Adnoc first informed Covestro’s management about its takeover interest mid-last year and subsequently improved its initial, non-binding offer of €55 per share to €57 and then to €60 per share, Bloomberg News has reported.

Adnoc’s chief investment officer, Klaus Froehlich, said in an interview last month said Covestro was “a great platform with a fantastic management team,” adding his company is a “firm believer in the future of the chemicals industry.”

