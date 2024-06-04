Advent Is Said to Seek Bids for Aareal’s €3 Billion Software Arm

(Bloomberg) -- Advent International has asked for first-round bids for the software arm of real estate lender Aareal Bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

The buyout firm may seek an equity value of at least €3 billion ($3.3 billion) for the Aareon unit, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. It is expected to attract interest from other buyout firms, they said.

Suitors may opt to bid for Advent’s 30% direct stake in Aareon or for 100% of the business, one of the people said.

Advent bought 30% of Aareon from Aareal in 2020 in a deal that gave the firm an equity value of approximately €860 million. The remaining shares are still owned by Aareal Bank, which is itself controlled by Advent, Centerbridge Partners and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board after they acquired Aareal Bank last year.

Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a deal, the people said. Representatives for Advent and Aareal Bank declined to comment.

Aareon, based in Mainz, Germany, makes software for the property industry, including for payments, contracts and facilities management. The company’s software helps manage 18 million real estate units across Europe, according to its website, and it has more than 2,000 employees.

Aareal Bank’s exposure to US commercial real estate was in the spotlight earlier this year after several lenders set aside more money to cover potential losses. The bank has said it expects the environment in the US office property market to remain challenging this year.

