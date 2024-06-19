(Bloomberg) -- Just Eat Takeaway.com will allow Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime members to order takeout without a delivery fee in Germany, Austria and Spain as the Dutch food delivery company seeks to expand its consumer base.

A spokesperson for Just Eat said there was no financial component to the tie-up.

The deal is a mutually beneficial marketing push that gives Amazon users who pay for Prime membership early access to Just Eat’s fee-free delivery feature on orders above €15 ($16). The feature will eventually be available more widely for a fee to those who sign up for the takeaway company’s new customer loyalty program.

Food delivery companies thrived during the pandemic as customers flocked to takeout, but struggled to maintain that momentum and have sought ways to boost orders. Just Eat’s share price has fallen about 13% so far this year. Just Eat’s Chief Executive Officer Jitse Groen said the company is focused on improving its offering to customers through deals, lower delivery fees and loyalty programs, “because that’s what we control,” he told Bloomberg TV.

Just Eat has also expanded into adjacent segments such as grocery, health and beauty through partnerships with companies such as beauty retailer Lush Cosmetics Ltd., and UK grocers J Sainsbury Plc and Asda.

In May, Amazon increased its stake in Just Eat’s US unit Grubhub. The deal, aimed at generating more customers for Just Eat, allows US users to order Grubhub food for delivery directly on Amazon’s website and shopping app. It may ultimately enable Amazon to boost its holding in Grubhub to 18% based on the performance of the partnership.

