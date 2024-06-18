AMD Is Investigating Claims That Company Data Was Stolen in Hack

(Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the second-largest maker of personal computer processors, is looking into claims that company information was stolen in a hack.

“We are aware of a cybercriminal organization claiming to be in possession of stolen AMD data,” the chipmaker said in a statement. “We are working closely with law enforcement officials and a third-party hosting partner to investigate the claim and the significance of the data.”

The chipmaker made the statement in response to an inquiry following reports that an organization called “Intelbroker” is claiming to have breached AMD’s systems on a site called “BreachForums.” The reports said the data obtained includes future AMD product details, customer databases, financial records and other sensitive information.

AMD shares fell 2.4% in New York trading Tuesday, on a day when semiconductor industry shares rallied.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.