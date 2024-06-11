(Bloomberg) -- Amsterdam has pledged to remove cameras manufactured by Chinese companies across the city due to mounting concerns over the risk of spying and human rights violations.

The Dutch capital plans to phase out as many as 1,280 Chinese-made surveillance installations used to monitor traffic and public spaces within five years, the municipality said in a letter published late Monday. It will specifically ask its suppliers to offer non-Chinese camera systems, the city said.

“We are also sending a strong signal to the market to find alternatives to Chinese camera systems,” Alexander Scholtes, the councilor for ICT and Digital City in the Amsterdam municipality, said in the letter.

These actions come amid worries that surveillance equipment made by Chinese companies can be used to transmit images to the manufacturer or the government in Beijing. Chinese companies Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. have also been accused by US officials of being involved in human rights violations in China against the country’s Uyghur minority.

Amsterdam’s decision echoes moves by the UK and Australian governments in recent years to remove Chinese-made surveillance technology from sensitive government locations and defense sites, respectively.

The Netherlands’ military intelligence and security service earlier this year revealed a Chinese espionage campaign in the country through the use of advanced malware.

