(Bloomberg) -- Angola has threatened to terminate a contract with U.S.-based group Quanten LLC to build a $3.5 billion oil refinery in the African country if it fails to raise the funds for the project.

Angolan Mineral Resources Minister Diamantino Azevedo said Quanten was given the ultimatum after it showed “serious difficulties” in securing financing for the 100,000-barrel-per-day facility in Soyo, a city located about 260 miles north of the capital Luanda.

“We gave the company a deadline, and if they are unable to meet it, we will be forced to terminate the project and seek an alternative,” Azevedo said in comments broadcast by state-owned Radio Nacional de Angola.

The minister didn’t give details about the deadline. Quanten representatives in Angola and the U.S. didn’t respond to several calls requesting comment.

The Soyo refinery is part of a plan by the government of Africa’s third-biggest oil producer to reduce the country’s dependence on imported refined oil products. The government is currently revamping the country’s only refinery in Luanda and building another two oil refineries in the southern port city of Lobito and in the country’s northernmost city of Cabinda.

