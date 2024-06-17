(Bloomberg) -- Antares Capital is looking to raise as much as $6 billion for its third senior loan fund despite a cooldown in private credit fundraising.

The direct lender’s third fund has a target of $5 billion to $6 billion, though that figure may change as the market and M&A environment evolves, people familiar with the matter said, speaking to Bloomberg on condition of anonymity.

A spokesperson for Antares declined to comment.

Private credit fundraising has lost its buoyancy since the heydays of 2021 and 2022. Private debt funds around the world raised $30.4 billion in the first quarter of 2024, the slowest pace for the first quarter figure since 2016, according to PitchBook.

Antares, which provides financing for middle-market, private equity-backed companies, closed its second fund with around $6 billion of capital in July 2023. More than 50 institutions, including public and private pensions, insurance companies, asset managers and banks, invested in the fund. Over 75% of the capital coming to the fund came from repeat investors, according to Antares at the time of closing.

The private credit manager lends mostly via senior secured loans across first-lien, second-lien and unitranche facilities, according to its website.

Antares was bought by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in 2015 for $12 billion, though the Canadian investor has since sold a 16% stake to Northleaf Capital Partners.

