(Bloomberg) -- Some $175 billion worth of debt backed by assets such as cars, credit cards and consumer loans have been sold in the US and Europe so far in 2024, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, in what is shaping up to be the busiest half of issuance for the sector in at least six years.

Asset-backed securitization deals, where loans are packaged up and sold in bond-like instruments, have grown in popularity as banks seek ways to offload risk and refinance loans taken out during the easy-money era. If sales continue at the current pace, the first six months of 2024 will be the best half since at least 2018, the earliest year for which data compiled by Bloomberg is available.

The up-tick in issuance this year comes amid a general rally across credit, fueled by the prospect of rate cuts in the second half of 2024. ABS deals’ appeal comes from the high yields they offer in exchange for debt secured against a wide pool of assets. This is especially true in a higher-for-longer environment because such instruments typically have floating rates.

“We’ve seen a fantastic rally so far this year,” Owen Muller, a director in Natwest’s Securitised Products and Alternatives Syndicate business, said during a panel session at the Invisso Global ABS conference in Barcelona. “A lot of issuers came to market in the first half of the year because there was a strong window.”

The issuance volumes so far in 2024 suggest that this year could “comfortably” be the best post-crisis year so far, Andrew South, head of structured finance research at S&P Global Ratings said at the Invisso conference on Tuesday.

“In a higher for longer environment, investors are very happy to allocate to this floating-rate asset class as it is offering attractive returns for secured debt,” said Cas Bonsema, an ABS and covered bond analyst at Rabobank. “Issuance is set to keep coming in the near term.”

Rates Outlook

Natwest’s Muller said the outlook for the second half may not be as rosy because volatility around the US elections may make investors reluctant to take part in transactions. The uncertain trajectory of interest rates may also start having a negative impact because “every day that progresses, we’re seeing people rolling off into significantly higher rates,” he said.

Natalia Joubrina, managing director of FI Solutions & Securitized Products at Intesa Sanpaolo, agrees.

“We’re at a crossroads with regards to what will happen next,” said Joubrian said at the same conference. “Issuers are waiting to see whether rates cuts will actually happen, and some are pausing.”

