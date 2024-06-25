Austin Speaks to New Russian Counterpart for First Time

(Bloomberg) -- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his new Russian counterpart for the first time, in a rare direct communication between the adversaries since Russia invaded Ukraine more than two years ago.

Austin “emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine” in his conversation with Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder said in a briefing Tuesday.

Ryder said it was the first time Austin had spoken with Russia’s top defense official since March 2023, when Sergei Shoigu held the job.

Direct communications between the US and Russia have almost completely broken down since Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine in 2022. The US responded to that attack with a wave of financial sanctions and sent billions of dollars of weapons and other assistance to Ukrainian forces.

Belousov was appointed as part of a Kremlin shakeup in May that stemmed in part from President Vladimir Putin’s frustration over the defense ministry’s prosecution of the war in Ukraine amid rampant corruption, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia and Ukraine completed a prisoner swap mediated by the United Arab Emirates. Ninety captives on both sides were released, their fifth such exchange this year.

(Updates with Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap in final paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the year of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.)

