(Bloomberg) -- The Greens party will this week resume its push for a Truth and Justice Commission to examine injustices against Indigenous peoples in Australia, introducing a bill to Federal Parliament to establish the body.

The move comes after Australians overwhelmingly rejected a proposal championed by Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to write First Nations citizens into the constitution in a national vote in October 2023.

“In this process we will begin to heal as a nation, we will understand that the work that we do now must be grounded in our self determination to chart our pathway forward to achieve better outcomes,” Greens First Nations spokeswoman Dorinda Cox said in a statement.

The commission would look at issues including the impact of injustices against First Nations peoples, how those injustices can be redressed in a culturally appropriate way and how best to increase public understanding of the experiences of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples before and since colonization, the Greens said in the statement. The commission would make recommendations to Parliament within four years of its work starting.

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said the result of the 2023 referendum needed to be understood before further steps could be taken.

“We’re working very collaboratively with states and territories in terms of treaty and truth-telling processes,” Burney told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “What First Nations people are saying to me is that we need time to think about the next steps.”

