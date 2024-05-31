(Bloomberg) -- Autodesk Inc. reassigned its chief financial officer after an internal investigation into accounting practices delayed financial filings for weeks.

Deborah Clifford, who has been CFO since March 2021, will become chief strategy officer, effective immediately, the company said Friday in a statement. Elizabeth Rafael, an Autodesk board member, was appointed interim CFO and remains on the board.

The decision to replace Clifford as CFO was made by the board of directors’ audit committee, which led the investigation, executives told employees during a call Friday afternoon, according to a person familiar with the discussion who asked not to be identified. Autodesk management appointed Clifford to her new post following the decision.

In early April, the engineering software maker delayed its annual financial disclosure and said it was opening a review of its accounting processes around free cash flow and operating margins.

Autodesk said Friday that “there will be no restatement or adjustment of any audited or unaudited, filed or previously announced, GAAP or non-GAAP financial statements.” The disruption of the filings stemmed from the way the company accounted for billings from multiyear software contracts, it said in the statement.

Company representatives couldn’t be reached for further comment.

Autodesk shares jumped 8% in extended trading after the announcement. The company had said earlier that it didn’t expect any previously issued financial data to be affected by the probe. Still, the unusual delays in filing earnings reports stirred investor anxiety, and the stock had dropped 22% to $201.60 through Friday’s close since the investigation was announced.

Investors will likely feel relieved by the announcement, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Anagnost told employees Friday, noting the post-market share rally.

Wall Street sentiment had “spiraled negative” due to uncertainty, Ken Wong, an analyst at Oppenheimer & Co., wrote in late April. He and other analysts pointed to a recent change in Autodesk’s transaction model, in which the company is sending prices directly to customers rather than using third parties, as a potential source of the accounting issues.

Autodesk also released preliminary earnings for the fiscal first quarter. The company reported revenue of about $1.42 billion and adjusted profit of $1.87 per share in the period ended April 30. Both topped analysts’ average estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The earnings report would have typically come last week, but was delayed by the investigation, according to a person familiar with the issue.

“Autodesk is working diligently to file its annual report on Form 10-K as soon as possible and to hold an earnings call to discuss first quarter fiscal 2025 results,” the company said.

(Updates with preliminary earnings in the 10th paragraph.)

