(Bloomberg) -- ACEN Corp. is looking at raising $6 billion in equity capital over the coming years, including from a possible share sale, to fund the expansion of its renewables business, the CEO of Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp.’s energy unit said.

“We are reaching a point where our balance sheet needs to be reinforced with equity capital, especially given that we want to be prudent in terms of the leverage ratios,” Eric Francia said in an interview on Monday.

The proportion of ACEN’s debt to total assets is “still fairly modest, but given the rapid pace of our growth, I expect that to increase rapidly as well,” he said. The company could start looking at selling shares in the next 12 to 18 months, said Francia.

The fund raising which may include asset sales and issuance of new shares as well as reinvestment of internally generated cash will comprise 40% of the $15 billion capital that ACEN needs to quadruple its renewable power generation capacity to 20,000 megawatts by 2030, Francia said. The remaining 60%, or about $9 billion, will come from debt financing, most of which will be bilateral loans.

ACEN is among companies riding the Southeast Asian nation’s push to boost the share of renewable energy to 50% of the power mix by 2040 from around 22% currently as it cuts reliance on coal. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said last month that the country has nearly 500,000 megawatts of power potential from sources like solar, wind, hydro and geothermal.

The company has a capacity of about 5,000 megawatts, including both operating and under construction, in the Philippines, Australia and Vietnam — its core markets — as well as in Indonesia, India and the US.

“We do expect to continue our aggressive expansion in our core markets,” Francia said, with ACEN likely to start building additional capacity in the next 12 to 18 months.

