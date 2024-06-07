(Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital has agreed to buy education software provider PowerSchool Holdings Inc. in a $5.6 billion deal.

The private equity firm will pay $22.80 a share in cash for Folsom, California-based PowerSchool, according to a statement Friday. The offer represents a 37% premium to PowerSchool’s unaffected share price on May 7, the last trading day prior to media reports regarding a potential transaction.

PowerSchool, whose customers include most of the largest school districts in the US, offers cloud-based software that helps with teacher assessments, hiring and learning management. The company also attracted takeover interest from Warburg Pincus, while it was in talks with Bain, Bloomberg News reported last month.

Private equity firms Onex Corp. and Vista Equity Partners own about 63% of PowerSchool’s outstanding Class A shares, Bloomberg-compiled data show, while Vista owns all of the company’s Class B shares. Onex and Vista will continue to hold minority investments in PowerSchool after the Bain deal, according to Friday’s statement.

PowerSchool will become the latest private equity-backed tech company to return to the private markets just a few years after going public.

