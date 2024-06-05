(Bloomberg) -- Technology banker Kempton Dunn has moved to Bank of America Corp. after spending about a year at Perella Weinberg Partners.

Dunn is joining Bank of America as a managing director focused primarily on software, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News. Dunn will be based in Palo Alto, California, and will report to Ric Spencer and Johnny Williams, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank’s co-heads of global technology investment banking.

A spokesperson for Bank of America confirmed the contents of the memo.

Over his career, Dunn has advised Marketo on its $4.8 billion sale to Adobe Inc. and Blue Yonder on its $8.5 billion acquisition by Panasonic Holdings Corp., the spokesperson said. Dunn has also advised on IPOs including Zendesk and Atlassian.

Perella said in a statement in May 2023 that it had hired Dunn as a partner to work in the firm’s technology group and provide strategic and financial advice to clients globally. Before joining Perella, he had served as a partner at Centerview Partners and had been the head of West Coast software investment banking at Morgan Stanley, according to the statement.

