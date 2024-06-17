(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Ireland Group Plc sold a significant risk transfer tied to a pool of about €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) in leveraged financing, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The recent transaction was arranged by Banco Santander SA, said the people, who asked not to be named because the matter is private.

SRTs, also known as synthetic risk transfers, allow banks to insure their loans against default by selling notes to pension, sovereign wealth and hedge funds. That enables lenders to tie up less of their own capital to meet regulatory requirements, while investors can pick up yields in the low double-digits.

They’ve become a fast-growing part of credit markets, totaling over €206 billion in 2023, up from around €97 billion in 2020, according to data compiled by AXA IM Alts. Deutsche Bank AG is selling a SRT linked to $2 billion of leveraged loans, people said earlier this month.

Representatives for Bank of Ireland and Banco Santander declined to comment. It is the Bank of Ireland’s third deal out of its Mespil SRT program, one of the people said. The previous two transactions took place in 2020 and 2017, they said.

