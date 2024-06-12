Banks, Private Credit Need to Team Up for Sake of New Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Investment banks will need to work with private credit in order to satisfy the massive capital expenditure requirements for the new economy including digitization and decarbonization, said Hoby Buvat, co-head of capital markets EMEA at Deutsche Bank, speaking on Bloomberg TV.

“As a bank, we are already working quite seriously on that,” said Buvat. “We are going to be working together with private credit providers to meet those needs for our core clients,” she said.

While banks have lost out in some cases as direct lenders lured away corporate borrowers during periods of volatility, increasingly banks are either building out direct lending operations of their own, or are saying the future will involve the two lenders working alongside each other.

“We compare private credit a lot to the syndicated capital markets,” said Buvat. “We are going to move away from that and just talk about how do we converge.”

“When you think about the massive capex requirements for the new economy - digitization, decarbonization - a lot of money will come from private money as well as public money, be it private equity or private credit,” she said.

Europe’s leveraged finance market has been firing on all cylinders, with year-to-date leveraged loan issuance volumes already exceeding total volumes in 2023 and high-yield borrowings doing the same, said Buvat.

“Most of the issuance volumes have been for refinancings,” she said. “What we are waiting for is a bit of activity on the M&A side, on the buyout side. There’s no reason to think that technicals will change in the months ahead.”

Rate Cuts

Leveraged loans have seen a particular spike in activity as borrowers have been looking to issue floating-rate instruments to take advantage of both spread tightening and the benefit of base rates decreasing over time - even if central banks don’t cut rates as quickly as had been expected this time last year, she said.

While three of the largest companies in the European high-yield market - Intrum, Altice France and Ardagh - have recently seen most of their bonds and loans falling deep into distressed territory, Buvat said it hasn’t affected investor sentiment, despite most investors having exposure.

“Overall default rates are very low across markets in the US and Europe, but we do have pockets of stress and they are very contained,” said Buvat.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.