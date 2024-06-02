(Bloomberg) -- Barrenjoey, an Australian investment bank, began offering fixed-income sales and trading services in Abu Dhabi in an expansion that marks the opening of its first overseas office.

The move will allow the Sydney-based firm to provide extended coverage during European and US trading hours, according to a spokesperson for the company. It currently has about 10 people in Abu Dhabi.

Barrenjoey, started in 2020, now has a staff of more than 350 across offices including Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. It’s quickly garnered a reputation that’s secured it key positions on merger transactions and has elevated it in areas such as equity block trading.

