BBVA Chair Sees Value in Sabadell Deal Even If Spain Blocks It

(Bloomberg) -- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Chairman Carlos Torres embarked on a charm offensive to win over the biggest critic of his plan to buy rival Banco Sabadell SA.

Speaking at an event alongside Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo, Torres praised the official for his management of the economy and sought to offer assurances that acquiring Banco Sabadell SA wasn’t about job cuts. But even if government were to block a legal merger, he said, a takeover would still make sense.

“The deal is enormously attractive even in that scenario,” Torres said at the event in Santander, in the north of Spain.

The chairman is trying to win over the government as well as investors, after taking BBVA’s €11.5 billion ($12.3 billion) bid directly to shareholders in a rare hostile takeover attempt. Spain’s second-largest lender has mandated a public relations firm to help it overcome opposition to the deal, which would create a new banking giant with a balance sheet of more than €1 trillion.

Cuerpo said nothing had changed in his view of the proposal and he continues to see reasons to be worried about competition, especially with regard to small and medium enterprises.

“Our assessment has not changed,” he said.

While regulatory approvals for the deal are up to the European Central Bank and local Spanish agencies, the government has the power to veto the legal merger. That would leave BBVA with a controlling stake in the smaller bank without the ability to fully absorb it.

Torres said even without a legal merger, there are a lot of savings to obtain from a combination. BBVA estimates a merger would create synergies of €850 million.

The European Central Bank is supportive of a tie-up, though it would have preferred a friendly deal, Bloomberg has reported. Even in a hostile situation, however, the positive factors are still relevant, as Sabadell’s focus on lending in Spain would act as a counterweight to BBVA’s tilt toward emerging markets such as Mexico and Turkey, people familiar with the matter have said.

BBVA will hold an extraordinary general shareholders meeting next month to approve a capital increase needed to carry out the exchange of shares with Banco Sabadell.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.