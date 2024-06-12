BBVA Slows Some Hiring as It Bids to Take Over Rival Sabadell

(Bloomberg) -- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has slowed down hiring in its home market Spain as it pursues a hostile takeover of Banco Sabadell SA.

The bank wants to avoid building up staff ahead of a deal that would be likely to result in substantial job cuts if it happens, said people with knowledge of the decision. Some managers have been told that hiring is essentially off the table for now, they said, asking for anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak.

A spokeswoman for BBVA said “every project is ongoing.”

Chairman Carlos Torres last month took an €11.5 billion ($12.4 billion) bid for Sabadell directly to shareholders in a rare hostile move, after the smaller rival’s leadership rejected the offer. The Spanish government opposes a deal because of concerns over job cuts and reduced competition, while Sabadell has said the bid undervalues it.

The two banks employed around 140,000 people worldwide at the end of March. BBVA, which added about 300 new employees in Spain in the first quarter, says a combination would result in €850 million annual savings.

To pay for the all-share deal, BBVA has called an extraordinary shareholder meeting to approve the issuance of new stock worth as much as €552 million.

Shares of BBVA have declined about 13% since news of the approach leaked April 30, while those of Sabadell have advanced almost 7%.

Torres previously told his counterpart at Sabadell, Josep Oliu, that BBVA has “no room” to improve its offer, citing in part the fall in its share price after news of its approach broke.

