(Bloomberg) -- Becton Dickinson & Co. agreed to buy the critical care unit of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for $4.2 billion in cash to expand its range of medical monitoring products.

The unit has about 4,500 employees, with most based in Irvine, California, and generated more than $900 million in revenue last year, Becton said in a statement Monday. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the calendar year, it said.

The purchase will immediately add to Becton’s revenue growth, profitability and adjusted earnings per share, the company said. It plans to fund the deal with about $1 billion of cash and $3.2 billion of new debt.

Critical care’s products include the Swan Ganz pulmonary artery catheter, minimally invasive sensors, tissue oximetry sensors and monitors. Katie Szyman, who has served as corporate vice president of critical care at Edwards Lifesciences since 2015, will lead the business within Becton.

