(Bloomberg) -- The Bezos Earth Fund boosted funding for developing alternative proteins to $100 million as part of efforts to address food’s impact on the climate.

The Jeff Bezos-backed philanthropic organization is putting money into opening Bezos Centers for Sustainable Protein, which will conduct research on plant-based alternatives, precision fermentation and cultivated meat. It has earmarked North Carolina State University as a first location for such a center, announcing a grant $30 million to create a biomanufacturing hub for dietary proteins, it said in a statement Friday.

The fund has committed a total $1 billion to tackle food’s impact on the climate and nature. So far, it has allotted a total of $143 million in Future of Food grants for efforts from reducing livestock-generated methane to carbon sequestration in crops and soils.

From plant-based burgers to cultivated meat and protein grown in fermentation tanks, alternative proteins have been singled out as a way to help shift diets away from livestock, a major driver of greenhouse gas emissions. The Bezos Earth Fund was launched in early 2020 by Bezos — the world’s third-richest person and founder of Amazon.com Inc.

