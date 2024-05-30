(Bloomberg) -- French president Emmanuel Macron is set to host his US counterpart Joe Biden next week as the two leaders seek to step up cooperation on Ukraine.

Biden’s first state visit to France will take place on June 8 and reciprocates Macron’s trip to the US in 2022, the French presidency said in a statement. The two presidents will discuss the need for continued and unwavering support for Ukraine and stress the close coordination on international crisis to prepare the ground for the G-7 summit in Bari in June and the NATO summit in Washington in July.

Days before the state visit, Biden is also due to attend the ceremony for the 80th anniversary of the battle of Normandy that led to the liberation of France and Europe in World War II.

The meeting comes as European allies have grown increasingly concerned about what would happen if the US scales back its support for Ukraine, and how they could cover Ukraine’s financial and military needs.

Biden’s visit also comes a day before European elections, with Macron’s centrist political alliance lagging far behind Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party in polls of voting intentions.

