(Bloomberg) -- Steward Health Care System LLC has lined up $225 million in emergency financing, a lifeline the bankrupt hospital operator said is needed to avoid closing and depriving care to millions of patients.

The biggest private for-profit hospital chain in the country needed the infusion as hospital landlord Medical Properties Trust Inc. declined to advance more than an initial $75 million Chapter 11 loan, Steward Chief Restructuring Officer John Castellano said in a sworn statement Tuesday. The new funding comes from a group of lenders that includes Brigade Capital Management LP and an affiliate of WhiteHawk Capital Partners LP.

The hospital operator needs the cash to cover payrolls for doctors and thousands of other employees as well key vendors. At stake is Steward’s ability to continue providing critical care to patients at dozens of its hospitals across eight states as well as its bankruptcy advisers’ attempts to sell the company’s assets in Chapter 11.

After Steward’s liquidity crunch led to hospital closures, including several in Massachusetts, the system as well as former private equity owner, Cerberus Capital Management, fell under Congressional scrutiny.

Parties that have expressed interest in acquiring Steward’s assets will likely end deal talks if the company is unable to obtain the alternative financing, Castellano said. The new financing must be approved by Judge Christopher Lopez, who is overseeing Steward’s Chapter 11 case.

Representatives for Steward and Medical Properties Trust didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment. Steward said when it filed Chapter 11 last month that Medical Properties Trust would fund up to an additional $225 million “upon the satisfaction of certain conditions.”

Lenders providing Steward with new financing include Brigade and affiliates of WhiteHawk, Owl Creek Investments, OneIM and MidOcean Credit Fund Management, according to court papers.

The case is Steward Health Care System LLC, 24-90213, US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District Court of Texas.

