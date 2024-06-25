(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Todd Boehly said he is exploring how to reorganize college sports into one league with as many as 12 divisions.

“In a perfect world, you have 70 to 85 teams; you have a relegation element to it where the other teams can come up to compete; and you really start to think about how do you make it truly national,” Boehly said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest conference.

Boehly, who has ownership stakes in Chelsea FC and the Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers, said that roadblocks could get in the way.

“I don’t see how the NCAA is going to deal with NIL, transfer portal, collective bargaining without a proposition that is much more complete,” Boehly said.

College sports have undergone big changes in recent years with athletes being allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) and most recently the NCAA agreeing to pay players directly for the first time.

Boehly also commented on the private-credit boom, saying his firm wants to be “all things credit.”

“I don’t think that the boom in private credit all of a sudden suggests that private credit is a bad asset class,” he said, adding that BDCs are “a lot less levered than banks.”

One secret of credit is that as long as the borrower is worth more than the loan, you’re going to get your money back, Boehly said.

