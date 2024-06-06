(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ted Leonsis made it clear that he still wants to add Major League Baseball’s Nationals to his collection of Washington sports franchises.

“Adding that team is really important to the business,” Leonsis said during an interview on Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “We own the winter sports. We own the network. We own the venues.”

The big idea is to acquire local sports teams through Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the company he founded and heads as chief executive officer, and create a “super city” of sports, according to Leonsis. The firm already has the NHL’s Capitals, NBA’s Wizards and the Mystics of the WNBA. More franchises means a greater ability to share costs and boost results.

Leonsis said he wants to be respectful to the Nationals owners, the Lerner family, but “that it makes a lot of sense in this super city vernacular to have year-round teams on one platform” in order to compete with Los Angeles and New York. The Lerners had been exploring a sale and received interest from Leonsis, but the team was taken off the market earlier this year without a transaction, according to the Washington Post.

“The country needs a functioning, strong, safe, clean growth mindset Washington DC,” Leonsis said. “We fell behind a bit.”

Leonsis’ dedication to Washington comes after a deal fell through with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to move the Washington teams to the state. Ultimately, it didn’t happen because of opposition from “the political machine in Richmond,” Leonsis said. “We were told your business isn’t wanted here.”

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser made it clear the city was dedicated to keeping the teams by agreeing to $515 million in public funds for renovations to Capital One Arena, which is owned by Monumental and home to the Wizards, Capitals and Mystics.

“You always hear how well managed the state of Virginia is, but I found it easier to negotiate and work with the city of DC,” Leonsis said. “There’s no place like home.”

Leonsis also said his ownership is primed to make Washington the capital of women’s sports.

“I would love to one day have a women’s hockey team and a women’s volleyball team,” Leonsis said. “I think you’ll see DC emerging as that capital.”

