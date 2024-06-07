(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken returns to the Middle East next week in a bid to keep alive a cease-fire proposal between Israel and Hamas even though both sides have distanced themselves from it.

The top US diplomat, on his eighth visit to the region since the war began, plans to visit Egypt, Israel, Jordan and Qatar, the State Department said Friday. Blinken will meet senior officials as he continues pushing forward a plan that the Biden administration says would pause fighting and guarantee the release of Israeli hostages, as well as set in motion the rebuilding of Gaza and a longer-term solution to the conflict.

The effort comes after Israel and Hamas — a US-designated terrorist group that killed 1,200 people and kidnapped 250 others when it stormed southern Israel on Oct. 7 — rejected the proposed deal, which President Joe Biden publicly backed last week.

The US president has struggled to bring an end to the conflict, which has led to more than 36,000 deaths in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The issue has also dogged Biden on the campaign trail ahead of the US election in November and further isolated Israel, America’s foremost diplomatic partner in the Middle East.

Blinken has made seven other trips across the region since the war broke out but the travel has rarely delivered any clear wins. US officials say his efforts have helped secure greater humanitarian access to Gaza, including by reopening border crossings and instituting pauses in the fighting for the distribution of food and medical supplies.

After Biden announced the proposed three-part cease-fire deal on May 31, which he said was an Israeli proposal, Blinken spent that day and the rest of the weekend calling the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Israeli war cabinet ministers.

Administration officials, including White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, have tried to play down negative comments from Israeli officials and Hamas leaders that suggest the two sides are still far from a deal.

“You’re going to hear a lot of things in the media, a lot of statements from a lot of different voices and a lot of different people,” Sullivan said this week. “We will regard a formal response as one that gets conveyed to the Qataris, who were the ones who transmitted the proposal from the Israeli negotiators to Hamas.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.