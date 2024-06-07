(Bloomberg) -- A next-generation compound from Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and Zealand Pharma A/S hit a range of goals in a study of obesity-linked liver disease, in an early sign of how competitive the drug might be in a rapidly growing weight-loss market.

Up to 52.3% of those who took the Boehringer and Zealand drug, survodutide, saw at least one stage of improvement in scarring in the liver, which was a secondary goal of the study, investigators said in results published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In February, the companies said the experimental drug had met its primary goal of improvement in an obesity-related liver disease called metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH. A late-stage trial is currently underway for survodutide as a treatment for obesity, and Boehringer will begin another for the drug in MASH soon.

“We still need to generate much more fine-tuned data, also to see which patient groups benefit most from survodutide because there may be differences,” Boehringer’s head of human pharma, Carinne Brouillon, said in an interview. The company will start recruiting participants for this study in the second half of the year, she said.

Liver disease is crucial to Boehringer and Zealand’s effort to challenge Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. in a market for obesity drugs that Goldman Sachs estimates will reach $130 billion by 2030.

Lilly’s Mounjaro

A study abstract released on Tuesday indicated that Lilly’s tirzepatide, marketed as Mounjaro or Zepbound, led to improvements in fibrosis for 54.9% of study participants. Lilly’s trial only included patients with moderate to severe fibrosis at stages 2 and 3, and Boehringer’s numbers for this subgroup were higher, at 64.5%.

Brouillon cautioned against drawing conclusions. “We are focused on proving that survodutide helps patients,” she said. “Competition is important, but in the end these are all phase 2 data and still subject to a lot of speculation.”

Survodutide works differently from rivals Ozempic and Mounjaro, and Boehringer has argued it could have added benefits in the liver.

Friday’s trial results were from a few hundred patients, not enough to prove the drug’s benefits. MASH occurs when excess fat cells in the liver lead to inflammation, which can cause damage similar to that caused by drinking too much alcohol.

