(Bloomberg) -- Leonardo SpA said it’s redistributing work at one of its Italian facilities by adding production of its tilt-rotor aircraft as output slows for Boeing Co.’s 787 Dreamliner program.

The Grottaglie facility in southern Italy will become the final assembly plant for the AW609 model following a planned four-month shutdown due to a short-term slump in production of the 787, Leonardo said in a stock exchange filing. Leonardo expects Boeing to ramp up production of the 787 as early as the beginning of next year again, the Italian company said.

Boeing’s output has slowed in the wake of a near catastrophe on board an airborne 737 Max 9 model in January. As a result of the accident, the company’s production has come under intense scrutiny from regulators, and a growing number of whistleblowers have alleged sloppy workmanship on programs including the larger 787 Dreamliner. Boeing has denied the allegations.

Leonardo said it had met with trade union representatives to announce the new production diversification at the Grottaglie plant.

