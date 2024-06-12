(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. told the US Justice Department that it disagrees with a government finding that the aircraft maker failed to live up to a compliance agreement put in place following two fatal plane crashes half a decade ago, according to people familiar with the matter.

Boeing issued its response on Wednesday to the Justice Department’s determination last month that the company breached a 2021 deferred-prosecution agreement, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter.

Additional details of Boeing’s response weren’t immediately clear. The Justice Department declined to comment.

“We’ll decline to comment on any specific communications with the Justice Department, however we continue to engage transparently with the Department, as we have throughout the term of the agreement,” Boeing said in a statement.

Boeing said last month it honored the terms of the agreement, which was reached in the waning days of the Trump administration following deadly 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019.

The Justice Department now has until July 7 to determine what, if any, punishment Boeing should face, which could include criminal charges or hashing out a new agreement with additional conditions.

Family members of crash victims, along with their lawyers, have been pressing the department to tear up the existing agreement, file charges against Boeing and take the company to trial.

The Justice Department disclosed in a court filing last month that it believed Boeing failed to live up to its promises to improve transparency with its regulators.

If the government stands by its position that Boeing breached the terms of the agreement, it will likely tear the deal up, exposing Boeing to at least one criminal count of deceiving its primary regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration.

However, Justice Department officials told the families during a meeting last month that current or former company executives are unlikely to be prosecuted, as the five-year deadline for bringing criminal charges would likely doom any prosecution effort.

Family members suggested criminal charges could be brought against Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing’s former chief executive officer, who insisted to the public that the company’s 737 Max jet was safe prior to the crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, which killed 157 people.

Separately, the department continues to investigate the planemaker over the circumstances surrounding a near-catastrophe in early January, when a fuselage panel blew off an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 mid-flight after workers failed to install critical bolts. Charges could be brought based on the results of that investigation.

Under the terms of the 2021 deferred-prosecution agreement, Boeing paid a $243 million criminal fine and admitted to deceiving the Federal Aviation Administration about the level of training needed to fly the new jet. The company also pledged to improve its internal controls and send regular reports of its progress to the Justice Department. In return, the government would withdraw its charge after three years if Boeing lived up to its promises in the agreement.

Deal Criticized

The agreement not to prosecute Boeing sparked intense criticism, especially from victims’ families.

Unlike the Justice Department, which took no action against Muilenburg or other top Boeing executives, the Securities and Exchange Commission ordered the former CEO in 2022 to pay $1 million for making misleading statements to investors during the course of 2019.

According to the SEC, Muilenburg was briefed in January 2019 on an exchange that took place between the company’s technical pilot and a colleague that indicated that Boeing had given misleading information to the FAA about the 737 Max. Muilenburg found the information “concerning,” but did not act on it, according to the SEC. Instead, he maintained Boeing’s public position that the 737 Max was “as safe as any airplane that has flown the skies,” even as the company was working to fix a safety issue with the plane’s flight control system.

In April 2019, more than a month after the Ethiopian Airlines crash, Muilenburg told investors on an earnings call that there was nothing that “somehow slipped through the certification process” during the FAA’s review and eventual approval of the 737 Max.

The SEC pointed out that Boeing sold $3.5 billion worth of debt securities in July 2019 without altering its “materially misleading” statements. In October, when a congressional investigation finally revealed the existence of the “concerning” internal exchange from 2016, in which the Boeing technical pilot admitted that he had misled the FAA, Boeing’s share price dropped 6.8% on a day when the S&P 500 declined 0.4%.

