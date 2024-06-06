(Bloomberg) -- A group of investors in Credit Suisse Group AG bonds that got wiped out when UBS Group AG rescued the bank in a Swiss government-brokered deal are suing the European country in a US court.

The case was filed Thursday in federal court in New York, lawyers for the bondholders at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said in a statement. The lawsuit is latest piece of litigation filed in the US and Europe related to the bond write-down.

Holders of Credit Suisse’s additional tier 1 bonds effectively saw about $17 billion of their notes written down to zero after the sale. Meanwhile, the bank’s common shareholders were paid billions of francs when Credit Suisse was sold to UBS, a move that many investors saw as upending a capital markets convention that stockholders are the first to absorb losses.

“Switzerland’s direction to write-down the Plaintiff’s AT1s value to zero as part of the sale of Credit Suisse to UBS, was an unlawful encroachment on the property rights of the” plaintiffs, Quinn Emanuel said in the statement.

The case is Creditincome Ltd. v. The Swiss Confederation, 24-cv-04316, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.

